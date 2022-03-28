Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Financial Survey

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Fortis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biotricity and Fortis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fortis $7.54 billion 3.05 $1.03 billion $2.06 23.51

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biotricity and Fortis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fortis 2 9 1 0 1.92

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 174.68%. Fortis has a consensus target price of $59.27, suggesting a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Fortis.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Fortis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Fortis 13.18% 6.43% 2.16%

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortis has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortis beats Biotricity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biotricity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia, and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business opera

