Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock opened at $558.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.08 and a 200-day moving average of $648.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $544.59 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

