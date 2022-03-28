LVW Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $68.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $68.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.