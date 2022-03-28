Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 72.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

