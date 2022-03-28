Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

