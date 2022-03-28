OLD National Bancorp IN Has $213,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

