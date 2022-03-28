Head to Head Comparison: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) & Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Rating) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology alerts:

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners -0.57% 14.11% 3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00

GasLog Partners has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and GasLog Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners $326.14 million 0.85 $5.73 million ($0.42) -13.31

GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (Get Rating)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.