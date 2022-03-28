Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,884,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF alerts:

DIVB stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.