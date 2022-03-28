Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 36,631 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 88,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $91.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

