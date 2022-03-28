Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.68 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

