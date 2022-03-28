Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $37.46 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $303.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

