Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,759,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,044,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $58.00 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

