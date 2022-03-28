Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 209.9% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IUSS opened at $37.62 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $41.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

