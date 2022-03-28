Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVT opened at $14.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.80. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

