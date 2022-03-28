Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 219.4% in March

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY opened at $9.94 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDIBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

