First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after acquiring an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 483,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

