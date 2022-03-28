Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $155.58 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

