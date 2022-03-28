Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 1,389,731 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,318,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 36.7% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,242,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,488,000 after buying an additional 871,112 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 40.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,927,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 845,664 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.