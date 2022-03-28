Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

