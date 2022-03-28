$28.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will report $28.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.43 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $21.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $120.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.84 billion to $129.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.62 billion to $131.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

