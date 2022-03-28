Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.81 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

