Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) PT at GBX 287.14

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.78).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

MONY opened at GBX 198.48 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.19 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 281.75 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($130,732.91).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

