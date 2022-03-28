Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives $5.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

