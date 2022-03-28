Analyzing Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) & Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Air China alerts:

Air China has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Air China and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Schroders 0 6 1 0 2.14

Schroders has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Schroders’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schroders is more favorable than Air China.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air China and Schroders’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $10.07 billion 0.99 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.21 Schroders $4.07 billion 3.04 $857.78 million N/A N/A

Schroders has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air China.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schroders beats Air China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.