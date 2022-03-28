Brokerages Set Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) PT at $24.50

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

