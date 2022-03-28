Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

