Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

