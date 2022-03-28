Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1,563.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.