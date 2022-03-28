Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after acquiring an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.