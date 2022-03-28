RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.