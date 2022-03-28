RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,246,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 159.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 706,315 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

