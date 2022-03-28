Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after buying an additional 111,493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,414,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 806,925 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,030,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 781,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the period.

SJNK stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

