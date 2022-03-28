Berenberg Bank Reiterates “$120.00” Price Target for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NTR opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

