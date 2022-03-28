2,383 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $435.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

