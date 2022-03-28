FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.