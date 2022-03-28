Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $10,023,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 479,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

