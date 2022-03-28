RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,644 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $82.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $82.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

