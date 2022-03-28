Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

EVH stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.