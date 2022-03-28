Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $51,652,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after buying an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $100.37 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,018.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.