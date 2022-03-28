DA Davidson Lowers Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target to $16.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyzon Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $17,975,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $2,082,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $686,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

