Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

