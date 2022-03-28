National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.22 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.