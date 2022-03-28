Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the February 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.