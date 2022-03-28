Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 95.8% in March

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAI opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Cascadia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $14,427,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $12,938,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,152,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,043,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. is based in Seattle, Washington.

