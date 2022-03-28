Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys 8,653 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 8,653 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

