Financial Comparison: Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 8.90% 19.36% 8.92% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Covestro has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covestro and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 0 4 5 0 2.56 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 2 2 2 0 2.00

Covestro presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.67%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential downside of 72.98%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covestro and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $12.23 billion 0.81 $524.32 million $3.88 6.58 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Dividends

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Covestro pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Covestro beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is also involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers; implements and develops renewable energy projects; offers telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties; and undertakes private interconnector projects, as well as owns the national transmission grid. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

