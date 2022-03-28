Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 91 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Okta stock opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.67. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

