Analysts Set LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target at $3.73

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

LPTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.