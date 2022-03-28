EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $41.02 on Friday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,201,000 after buying an additional 277,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

