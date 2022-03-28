Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after acquiring an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $229.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.